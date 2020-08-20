Keep beer carbonated and cold with Stanley’s Never Flat Bottle: $24 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Stanley Classic Never Flat Stein Insulated Bottle for $24 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off what it tends to fetch and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This Stanley bottle is ready to keep beer and other carbonated drinks fizzy for longer thanks to its vacuum-insulated design. Drinks are also kept cold for 9-hours, ensuring you can spend all day outside without worrying that your drink will get hot. It’s comprised of stainless steel that won’t rust and is completely dishwasher safe. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The deal above is one of many other Stanley bottle and food jar discounts we’ve spotted. Head over to our recent roundup to find a selection of options that are 25% off at Amazon. Pricing starts at $24, so it’s certainly worth a quick peek.

No matter which option you pick, you’re now ready to spend several hours relaxing beside Masterbuilt’s Smart Smoker which has fallen to $280. This price shouldn’t be overlooked as its a match for the lowest Amazon has sold it for in 2020, and a savings of $50. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to control temperature, lighting, monitor meat temperature, and toggle power directly from a smartphone.

Stanley Classic Never Flat Stein Bottle features:

  • Vacuum insulation keeps cold 9 hours
  • Latching lid keeps liquids cold + carbonated longer
  • Steel inner lid – no plastic contact for your beer
  • 18/8 stainless steel won’t rust; naturally BPA-free
  • Dishwasher safe

