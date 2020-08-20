Bluetooth adorns Masterbuilt’s 30-inch Smoker at $280 (Reg. $330, 2020 low)

- Aug. 20th 2020 1:15 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt Bluetooth 30-inch Smoker with Broiler for $279.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the best 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked. Unlike standard smokers, this Masterbuilt solution takes things to the next level thanks to built-in Bluetooth. This allows you to control temperature, lighting, monitor meat temperature, and toggle your smoker’s power directly from a smartphone. There are a total of four smoking racks inside and a patented side-loading wood chip system allows you to add more fuel without needing to open your smoker’s door. Rated 4/5 stars.

Forego Bluetooth and one of those smoking racks to save big on Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow Digital Electric Smoker. A recent price drop allows you to nab it for $160, which is $120 less than the deal above. The exterior of this model features a digital panel that makes it a cinch to control power, temperature, and more.

Take an entirely different approach when opting for the all-new NOMAD portable grill and smoker. This high-end solution boasts an exterior that’s crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum and it folds into a briefcase-like design. View photos and read all about it in our recent coverage.

Masterbuilt Bluetooth Smoker features:

  • Bluetooth Smart technology allows you to control temperature, lighting, monitor meat temperature, and power your smoker on or off
  • Four chrome-coated smoking racks
  • Patented side wood chip loading system to add wood chips without opening smoker door and losing heat
  • Built-in meat probe thermometer for perfect results every time
  • Thermostat temperature control for even, consistent smoking

