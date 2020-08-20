YI’s 4K action camera + 3-axis gimbal drops to just $109 shipped (Reg. $280)

BuyDig is offering the YI 4K Action Camera in Rose Gold + 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer Content Creator Kit for $109 shipped. For comparison, the action camera runs around $150 at Amazon and the gimbal would cost you another $130, for a combined total of $280. Today’s deal saves you $171 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for a bundle similar to this. This action camera records in 4K30 and can capture 12MP images, which gives you the ability to capture memories in high-quality. The gimbal can stabilize your footage, giving you cinematic capabilities on a budget. Rated 4+ stars from 61% of shoppers.

The AKASO EK7000 4K Action Camera is a great option for those on a tighter budget. It’s available for $52 shipped at Amazon and offers similar recording capabilities, though it’s limited to 4K25 instead of 4K30.

However, if you already have a camera that you’re looking to capture killer pictures on, the Manfrotto Pixi Mini Tripod is a great option. I keep this in my camera bag at all times, and at just $20 Prime shipped, it’s a must-have for any photographer.

YI 4K Action Camera features:

YI 4K Action Camera presents an immersive footage of you and your world. This action camera can combine 4K30 video recording, integrated touchscreen and up to two hours of battery life. Built with the new generation Ambarella A9SE75 chip, Sony IMX377 image sensor, and 7 layers of all glass lenses, it records 4K/30fps at 60mbps, 4x the quality of 1080p.

