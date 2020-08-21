Score a 12V DC portable air compressor at $24.50 Prime shipped on Amazon

HuiMing (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AUTLEAD 12V DC Portable Air Compressor at $24.65 Prime shipped with the code AULD0820 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $33, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This portable air compressor can help inflate a low tire, basketball, or bike without having to lug out a larger plug-in tank. There’s a digital display on top to tell you what the current pressure is, making sure you hit the right PSI every time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Just need to inflate your air mattress? This pump works with both DC or AC power and can easily inflate any air bed, pool toy, or the like. It has multiple hookups and can both inflate or deflate for just $12 Prime shipped.

Something every driver should have next to them is a tire pressure gauge. This allows you to test your tire pressure before big trips, helping heighten fuel efficiency. AstroAI’s digital tire pressure gauge is a great option at under $10 Prime shipped. As the #1 best-seller on Amazon, you’ll find that over 13,500 customers left a collective 4.5/5 stars.

AUTLEAD Portable Air Compressor features:

Fast Inflation: High-efficiency direct-drive motor provides 1.43 CFM inflating speed. Inflating 195/70R14 tire from 20 to 30 PSI in 40 seconds.

Advanced Accuracy: Professionally calibrated to deliver exact amount air to your tire. Automatically stops when the preset pressure is reached.

Long Endurance: The hyper cooling system provides continuous working time for 60 minutes under 35PSI.

