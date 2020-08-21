Score a 12V DC portable air compressor at $24.50 Prime shipped on Amazon

- Aug. 21st 2020 6:09 pm ET

0

HuiMing (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AUTLEAD 12V DC Portable Air Compressor at $24.65 Prime shipped with the code AULD0820 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $33, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This portable air compressor can help inflate a low tire, basketball, or bike without having to lug out a larger plug-in tank. There’s a digital display on top to tell you what the current pressure is, making sure you hit the right PSI every time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Just need to inflate your air mattress? This pump works with both DC or AC power and can easily inflate any air bed, pool toy, or the like. It has multiple hookups and can both inflate or deflate for just $12 Prime shipped.

Something every driver should have next to them is a tire pressure gauge. This allows you to test your tire pressure before big trips, helping heighten fuel efficiency. AstroAI’s digital tire pressure gauge is a great option at under $10 Prime shipped. As the #1 best-seller on Amazon, you’ll find that over 13,500 customers left a collective 4.5/5 stars.

AUTLEAD Portable Air Compressor features:

  • Fast Inflation: High-efficiency direct-drive motor provides 1.43 CFM inflating speed. Inflating 195/70R14 tire from 20 to 30 PSI in 40 seconds.
  • Advanced Accuracy: Professionally calibrated to deliver exact amount air to your tire. Automatically stops when the preset pressure is reached.
  • Long Endurance: The hyper cooling system provides continuous working time for 60 minutes under 35PSI.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide