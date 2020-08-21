COAST’s G20 inspection LED light drops to an Amazon low at just $6

Amazon is offering the COAST G20 Inspection Beam Penlight LED Flashlight for $5.98 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Most of 2020, this flashlight has gone for $10 or more, with it dropping to $8 in recent months. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This flashlight offers an LED beam that’s designed for inspecting items, which means it’s quite focused and precise. It’ll run for up to 10-hours on a set of AAA batteries and the included pocket clip makes it easy to store when not in use. It has a rear switch which is easily triggered by a finger and toggles it off when you no longer need the illumination. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If precision isn’t something that’s high on your priority list, this LED flashlight is a great purchase. It offers a beam that can be focused to be either tight or wide, giving you the ability to customize the light to your specific needs. At just $4 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase if you’re in need of a flashlight.

However, if it’s more of a multi-function light that you need, be sure to check out this blue LED glow stick. Unlike normal glow sticks, this one is powered by LEDs and batteries, meaning it can run indefinitely, instead of only a few hours. It’ll also function as a standard flashlight and whistle, giving you multiple tools for just $3.50 Prime shipped.

COAST G20 Inspection Beam features:

INSPECTION BEAM: Clear and consistent edge-to-edge brightness capable of illuminating a defined area up to 9 meters (30 feet).

ADJUSTABLE CLIP: Versatile clip allows for easy storage in a pocket or tool kit.

SPECS: 20 meter (65 ft.) beam distance and 2 hour 30 minute runtime. Tested and rated to ANSI/FL1 standards.

