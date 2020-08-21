G.H. Bass takes extra 25% off fall boots, sneakers, dress shoes, more from $30

G.H. Bass Outlet is offering an extra 25% off sitewide with promo code SUMMER25 at checkout. Update your shoes with deals on boots, sneakers, sandals, dress shoes, and more. Plus, customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, our top pick from this sale is the men’s Mallard Classic Duck Boots that are currently on sale for $67 and originally were priced at $135. These shoes are waterproof and insulated for cooler weather. You can choose from several color options and the leather exterior will give you a polished look. Better yet, you can pair them with all of your fall denim or khaki pants for a stylish look. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for deals from Lululemon, Marmot, and more

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

