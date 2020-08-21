Bose and Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers and home theater up to $150 off

Harman Kardon is now offering its Citation Surround Speakers (pair) for $179.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $600 direct, they start at $426 via Amazon and around $330 at B&H with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Ideal for the home entertainment center, these attractive speakers look as nice as they sound with a “premium blended” wool fabric exterior that is both dirt repellent and flame retardant. There are no audio cables needed here either as everything connects wirelessly to the Citation Surround speakers. Not only are they compatible with the larger Citation audio gear lineup, but they also ship with a pair of power cables and two optional wall mount brackets. Ratings are mostly positive direct from Harman with much of its audio gear well-regarded. More details below.

(Update 8/21 10.33 a.m.): We have now spotted some solid refurbished deals via the official Bose eBay storefront. That includes the popular Bose Bluetooth speakers, headphones and home theater gear at up to $100 off the going new rates and at the lowest we can find. Everything on tap here carries solid 4+ star ratings from as many 23,000 Amazon customers and includes a 1-year warranty from Bose.

Now if the fancy fabric wireless Citation speakers are overkill for your home theater needs, take a closer look at the Polk Audio T15 100 Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers. At just $69, they will almost certainly provide a major upgrade over your built-in audio options and carry solid ratings from over 3,200 Amazon customers.

Or take a closer look at the entry-level Harman Kardon Citation speaker in our hands-on video review. You can get a complete rundown of the Google Assistant-equipped model right here and then swing by our home theater guide for more.

More on the Harman Kardon Citation Surround:

Citation Surround blends innovation in home audio entertainment with a sophisticated and beautiful design. The premium blended wool fabric, made by Kvadrat, is dirt repellent and flame retardant. The Harman Kardon Citation Surround is a next generation wireless surround sound speaker. Easy to set up and use, Citation Surround blends innovation in home audio with attention to detail in design, allowing for sophisticated looks and surround sound for an immersive movie and music experience when paired with Citation Bar, and Citation Sub and/or Citation Tower.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!