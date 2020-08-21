Moment’s latest sale takes up to 66% off iPhone cases, lenses, more from $10

- Aug. 21st 2020 4:40 pm ET

Moment has kicked off its latest sale, taking up to 66% off a selection of photography accessories including smartphone cases, lenses, bags, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35. Amongst all of the deals, one standout is on the iPhone SE Battery Case at $39.99. Typically fetching $90, today’s offer amounts to 55% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Moment’s battery case brings 2500mAh of extra power to your iPhone SE alongside support for its lineup of lenses that’ll take your photography system to the next level. There’s also a dedicated shutter button built-in, making it even easy to snap photos. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 155 customers. Head below for more highlights from the sale.

Highlights from Moment’s sale include:

Moment also recently unveiled a collection of new Travelwear accessories including backpacks, totes, and organizers priced from $39. You’ll also find plenty of additional ways to supplement your iPhone or Android handset in our smartphone accessories guide from this morning.

iPhone SE 2 Battery Case features:

The first powered shutter button case for mobile photographers and filmmakers. What makes this case truly unique are its photography features. Capture better action photos (and selfies) using the electronic, DSLR-like shutter button. Shoot longer with additional battery. Drop your case without concern when your wrist or neck strap is attached to the bottom. Securely attach any of our New Moment Lenses, adding a new perspective to your phone camera.

