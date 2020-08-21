Sperry’s Friday Summer Sale offers popular boat shoes for $50 shipped, today only

Today only, Sperry is offering Boat Shoes for $50 with promo code SUMMER at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Authentic Original Whisper Boat Shoes are currently on sale for $50, which is down from its original rate of $95. These shoes are available in four color options and have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. They also have a rubber outsole that gives you traction and supportive 360-degree lacing. You can easily style these versatile boat shoes with jeans, shorts, or khakis alike. With over 118 reviews, these boat shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!