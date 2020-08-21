Sperry’s Friday Summer Sale offers popular boat shoes for $50 shipped, today only

- Aug. 21st 2020 2:58 pm ET

0

Today only, Sperry is offering Boat Shoes for $50 with promo code SUMMER at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Authentic Original Whisper Boat Shoes are currently on sale for $50, which is down from its original rate of $95. These shoes are available in four color options and have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. They also have a rubber outsole that gives you traction and supportive 360-degree lacing. You can easily style these versatile boat shoes with jeans, shorts, or khakis alike. With over 118 reviews, these boat shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Sperry

Sperry

About the Author