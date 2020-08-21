Sperry’s Friday Summer Sale offers popular boat shoes for $50 shipped, today only

Today only, Sperry is offering Boat Shoes for $50 with promo code SUMMER at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Authentic Original Whisper Boat Shoes are currently on sale for $50, which is down from its original rate of $95. These shoes are available in four color options and have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. They also have a rubber outsole that gives you traction and supportive 360-degree lacing. You can easily style these versatile boat shoes with jeans, shorts, or khakis alike. With over 118 reviews, these boat shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Authentic Original Whisper Boat Shoes $50 (Orig. $95)
- Original Seersucker Boat Shoes $50 (Orig. $95)
- Original Gingham Boat Shoes $50 (Orig. $85)
- Sperry Cup Boat Shoes $50 (Orig. $80)
- Billfish 3-Eye Boat Shoes $50 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Songfish Mini Check Boat Shoes $50 (Orig. $90)
- Authentic Original Boat Shoes $50 (Orig. $95)
- Seersucker Koifish Boat Shoes $50 (Orig. $90)
- Skimmer Pin Perforated Boat Shoes $50 (Orig. $95)
- Saffiano Leather Boat Shoes $50 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
