These fitness deals help you stay in shape without leaving the house from $151

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical for $184.99 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s deal comes within $13 of its all-time low and matches the second-best that we’ve tracked. Many are still working on the transition to a ‘work from home’ lifestyle, finding that it includes much less walking and moving about than a day in the office. The Cubii JR1 allows you to exercise while sitting at your desk, giving you a way to keep in shape without having to get up and walk around all the time. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for other great ways to stay fit at home priced from $151.

Other great fitness deals:

Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical Machine: $150 (Reg. $180)

Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill: $331 (Reg. $399) shipping delayed 1-2 months

(Reg. $399)

Another way to stay fit at your desk is by strengthening your core. That can be done by balancing on your chair with something like this wobble cushion. It’s just $25 shipped and offers a unique and fun way to build core strength. Plus, it’ll help improve your overall posture.

Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical features:

Cubii is the leading compact ergonomic elliptical to work out while you sit at home and office

Low impact on joints with 8 levels of resistance to increase your activity over time.

Whisper quiet with a smooth gliding motion. Quick and easy assemble. 4 screws and you are done!

