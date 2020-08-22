These fitness deals help you stay in shape without leaving the house from $151

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical for $184.99 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s deal comes within $13 of its all-time low and matches the second-best that we’ve tracked. Many are still working on the transition to a ‘work from home’ lifestyle, finding that it includes much less walking and moving about than a day in the office. The Cubii JR1 allows you to exercise while sitting at your desk, giving you a way to keep in shape without having to get up and walk around all the time. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for other great ways to stay fit at home priced from $151.
Other great fitness deals:
- Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical Machine: $150 (Reg. $180)
- Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill: $331 (Reg. $399)
- shipping delayed 1-2 months
Another way to stay fit at your desk is by strengthening your core. That can be done by balancing on your chair with something like this wobble cushion. It’s just $25 shipped and offers a unique and fun way to build core strength. Plus, it’ll help improve your overall posture.
Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical features:
- Cubii is the leading compact ergonomic elliptical to work out while you sit at home and office
- Low impact on joints with 8 levels of resistance to increase your activity over time.
- Whisper quiet with a smooth gliding motion. Quick and easy assemble. 4 screws and you are done!
