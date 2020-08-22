Clean up after a long day with Puracy natural body wash, more from $9

- Aug. 22nd 2020 9:38 am ET

From $9
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Puracy LLC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its body wash, shampoo, and deodorant priced from $9 Prime shipped. One of our favorites is the 2-pack of Citrus & Sea Salt Natural Body Wash at $13.99, which is down from its $21 going rate. Coming within $1 of its all-time low, today’s deal is the second-best pricing that we’ve tracked. Puracy offers “plant-powered performance” through its vegan cleansers, which create a “rich, luxurious foam.” You’ll also find that the fruit and veggies used to make this body wash can help hydrate, and the sea salt purifies and balances. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can shop the entire sale here.

Do you suffer from dry skin? Why not give Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash for Dry Skin a shot? It’s available for $7 Prime shipped at Amazon and offers soothing oats and rich emollients.

However, maybe it’s your hair that needs some help. Well, Renpure Plant-Based Beauty Biotin & Collagen Shampoo will do the trick. It’s designed to help thicken and strengthen your luscious locks and comes in at just $4 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Puracy Natural Body Wash features:

  • Plant-Powered Performance: Vegan cleansers create rich, luxurious foam; fruit and vegetable-derived moisturizers hydrate; sea salt purifies and balances; 100% clean rinsing, pH balanced (5.5)
  • For Men and Women: A daily full body cleanser for all skin types; Leaves your skin feeling silky smooth, soft, and clean; Citrus and Sea Salt: Sun-ripened citrus groves with a gentle breeze of ocean air
  • No Harsh Ingredients: No cocamidopropyl betaine, sulfates (SLS, SLES, SCS), salicylates, parabens, petroleum-based ingredients, animal by-products (cruelty-free), perfumes, or dyes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $9
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Puracy

Puracy

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide