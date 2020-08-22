Clean up after a long day with Puracy natural body wash, more from $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Puracy LLC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its body wash, shampoo, and deodorant priced from $9 Prime shipped. One of our favorites is the 2-pack of Citrus & Sea Salt Natural Body Wash at $13.99, which is down from its $21 going rate. Coming within $1 of its all-time low, today’s deal is the second-best pricing that we’ve tracked. Puracy offers “plant-powered performance” through its vegan cleansers, which create a “rich, luxurious foam.” You’ll also find that the fruit and veggies used to make this body wash can help hydrate, and the sea salt purifies and balances. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can shop the entire sale here.

Do you suffer from dry skin? Why not give Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash for Dry Skin a shot? It’s available for $7 Prime shipped at Amazon and offers soothing oats and rich emollients.

However, maybe it’s your hair that needs some help. Well, Renpure Plant-Based Beauty Biotin & Collagen Shampoo will do the trick. It’s designed to help thicken and strengthen your luscious locks and comes in at just $4 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Puracy Natural Body Wash features:

Plant-Powered Performance: Vegan cleansers create rich, luxurious foam; fruit and vegetable-derived moisturizers hydrate; sea salt purifies and balances; 100% clean rinsing, pH balanced (5.5)

For Men and Women: A daily full body cleanser for all skin types; Leaves your skin feeling silky smooth, soft, and clean; Citrus and Sea Salt: Sun-ripened citrus groves with a gentle breeze of ocean air

No Harsh Ingredients: No cocamidopropyl betaine, sulfates (SLS, SLES, SCS), salicylates, parabens, petroleum-based ingredients, animal by-products (cruelty-free), perfumes, or dyes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!