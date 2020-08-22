Score a 3-month Outdoor Life subscription at $1, plus much more today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of digital magazines priced from under $1. One of our favorites is Outdoor Life at $0.99 for 3-months. For comparison, Amazon charges $5 for the current issue and it’s normally $10 for a 3-month subscription. If you were to purchase Outdoor Life directly, you’d pay $12 for the year, or $3 for 3-months, with today’s deal saving you 66%. Outdoor Life is one of the go-to magazines for sportsmen who are wanting to improve their hunting and fishing skills, both of which can be done while safely social distancing from others. You’ll find plenty of tips and information here, and this is a great way to trial Outdoor Life before subscribing for the year. Rated 4.3/5 stars. There are quite a few other magazines on sale today, so be sure to swing by the landing page to view everything available.

While you’re at it, why not check out the other weekend magazine deals that we’ve found? The sale is now live with prices starting at under $5 per year. In it, you’ll find GQ, Wired, Esquire, and much more at fantastic prices.

More of a comic book reader? Well, ComiXology is currently taking up to 67% off Marvel’s Siege series graphic novels. Pricing starts at just $1 and you’ll find quite a few new reads here, so be sure to give it a peek.

More about Outdoor Life:

Tips to improve your hunting, shooting and fishing skills

Adventure stories and true tales from the wild

Hunting reviews

Essential gear guides

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!