ComiXology takes up to 67% off Marvel’s Siege series graphic novels from $1

To close out the week, ComiXology is now kicking off a new sale on Marvel reads, discounting a selection of its Siege series graphic novels by up to 67% starting at under $1. One standout, and a great place to get started, is with the sale’s self-titled Siege at $2.99. Typically fetching $9, today’s offer marks the lowest we’ve seen this year and matches the all-time low overall. Marvel’s Siege series throws Earth’s Mightiest Heroes into a massive battle for Asgard, as Norman Osborn and Loki try to siege the capital of the Nine Realms. Head below for all of our other top picks from the sale.

Other notable Siege comics include:

Over in our ComiXology guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to expand your digital collection. Earlier in the week, we spotted a collection of Thor Love and Thunder comics on sale from $1, which has now been followed up by yesterday’s DC end of summer sale.

Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 30-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which provides access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals.

Siege synopsis:

Norman Osborn has one obstacle left between him and world domination…Asgard! Will he take control and become all-powerful? Can the Marvel heroes trust each other long enough to stop him? What will be left when the dust settles?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!