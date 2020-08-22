Apple’s latest MacBook Air gets a $129 discount today only at Woot, more

- Aug. 22nd 2020 10:25 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering a wide selection of Apple’s latest and previous-generation iPads and MacBooks. One of our favorites is the latest MacBook Air i3/8GB/256GB for $869.99 Prime shipped in Space Grey. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. With a list price of $999, it’s currently down to $949 at Amazon and B&H, with the lowest price that we’ve tracked previously there being $899. This MacBook Air offers a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone, as it constantly adjusts the color and intensity of the display to match your room’s ambient lighting. Apple also put its redesigned Magic Keyboard into its latest MacBook Air, which brings with it Touch ID as well. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack adorn the sides, providing ample connectivity while on-the-go. Ready to learn more? Be sure to check out our hands-on review. There’s plenty more on sale at Woot, should the latest MacBook Air not tickle your fancy. Head below for some of our favorites, or swing by the landing page to view everything included here.

Our favorite Apple deals at Woot today:

Apple MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology
  • Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID
  • Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics
  • Fast SSD storage
  • 8GB of memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

