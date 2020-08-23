Apple’s first-gen. 11-inch iPad Pro 512GB is $735 (Orig. $1,149)

TigerDirect offers the previous-generation Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 5123GB for $729 shipped. A $5.99 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, that’s down from the original $1,149 price tag and beats our previous mention by $30.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which is powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

