iPad Air is $99 off for back to school, save on Apple’s approachable tablet

- Aug. 18th 2020 7:21 am ET

0

Best Buy is currently taking $99 off various iPad Air models. Headlining is the Wi-Fi 256GB configuration at $549.99, which matches our previous mention from earlier in August. Free shipping is available for all. With major retailers like Amazon completely out of inventory, this is a great time to pick up Apple’s iPad Air at a discount as back to school rages on.

Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your iPad Air.

Roll over to our Apple guide for additional deals, including price drops on AirPods, MacBook Pro, accessories, and more.

Apple iPad Air features:

  • 10.5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color
  • A12 Bionic chip
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor and Apple Pay
  • 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
