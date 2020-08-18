iPad Air is $99 off for back to school, save on Apple’s approachable tablet

Best Buy is currently taking $99 off various iPad Air models. Headlining is the Wi-Fi 256GB configuration at $549.99, which matches our previous mention from earlier in August. Free shipping is available for all. With major retailers like Amazon completely out of inventory, this is a great time to pick up Apple’s iPad Air at a discount as back to school rages on.

Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your iPad Air.

Apple iPad Air features:

10.5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor and Apple Pay

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

