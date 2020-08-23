Latest Ring Video Doorbells hit all-time low prices from $80

A number of Ring products have returned to Amazon all-time low prices today, headlined by the latest Video Doorbell 3 at $149.99. You can pick up the Plus model for $179.99. Both of which are a $50 discount and Amazon all-time low prices. The latest from Ring arrives with a new low-profile design and support for 1080p HD feeds. Notable upgrades include improved motion detection and a new privacy zone feature, which allows users to set up field of view areas that are not to be tracked. Of course, it’s still compatible with Alexa and the usual host of smart home features. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

Another notable discount today is on the Ring Peephole Cam at $79.99. That’s a $50 savings and a return to the Amazon all-time low. This add-on camera is meant to attach to your peephole, which makes it a great option for apartment dwellers and the like. You’ll still get 1080p feeds here, smartphone alerts, Alexa integration, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Along with today’s deals, Ring Video Doorbell Pro is down to $189.99 from the regular $250 price tag. That matches the best we’ve seen in 2020. Upgraded features here include improved video feeds, motion tracking, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 features:

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

An upgrade from the original Ring Video Doorbell 2, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity.

Exclusive to Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, get 4 extra seconds of black and white video to show you what happened before motion was triggered with Pre-Roll.

