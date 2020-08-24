adidas is updating your wardrobe for fall with its new collection partnered with Pharrell Williams called “Premium Basics.” This is not the first time the brand has partnered with the celebrity, and you can find our previous guide here. The new adidas x Pharrell Williams line features t-shirts, sweaters, hoodies, shorts, socks, sandals, and sweatpants. The entire line is gender-neutral, which means anyone can wear the items. Prices in this line start at just $12 and go up to $250. Plus, adidas offers free delivery on orders of $49, or if you’re an adidas member (free to sign up), you receive complimentary shipping. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from this collection or you can shop the entire line here.

adidas x Pharrell Williams apparel

Just in time for fall, this collection features sweatshirts and jogger sets that will help keep you warm in stylish. There are eleven fun and trendy color hues to choose from, and each piece can also be worn separately. Designed for comfort, the set is said to feel like a spa robe. This set will definitely be essential when the temperatures drop.

If it’s still warm in your area or just looking for great basics, the Pharrell Williams Basic T-Shirt is a must-have. It’s priced at just $40 and also comes in seven color options. The t-shirt has the letters “Human Race” on the chest and has a fashionable oversized fit. Also, be sure to pair the t-shirt with the Basics Shorts. The shorts have a cinched waist for a perfect fit and have large pockets to store essentials. The entire set is great for low-intensity workouts or for running errands. as well as lounging.

Shoes by Pharrell Williams

One of the most notable items from this collection is the Boost Slides. These slides will become a go-to in your wardrobe for post-workouts or casual outings. This style is cushioned for added comfort, and the slide design makes them a breeze to head out the door. Plus, the navy coloring pairs nicely with the entire collection, and they’re priced at $100.

However, if you’re not a fan of the slides, you can also pick up the latest Pharrell Williams shoes the Crazy BYW LVL Sneakers. These shoes feature a 90’s-vintage look with pops of bright colors. They’re also cushioned and would be a fantastic option if you’re playing basketball this year. This style has a sock-like lining and rated 4.6/5 stars.

