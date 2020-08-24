Amazon has 20-packs of mini succulents down at $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the 20-pack of Shop Succulents Live Mini Succulents for $22.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, today’s offer is 45% off the going rate and within a few cents of the Amazon all-time low. Perfect for spreading some greenery around the house or office space, this is 20 random succulent plants fully-rooted in soil with 2-inch square pots. Maintenance is simple here as well with suggested watering times of once a week or once every 2- or 3-weeks in the winter (just soak the soil, don’t wet the leaves themselves). Rated 4+ stars from over 5,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s deals makes the 20-pack even less than the 4- and 6-pack options on Amazon right now. And while not completely necessary, it is recommended to use some plant food to keep your new succulents healthy and to prevent you from having to buy new ones. The Miracle-Gro Succulent Plant Food is a great option, but the slightly less pricey all purpose variant will do the trick as well. Just make sure you follow the recommendations on this listing page.

More on the Shop Succulents Live Mini Succulents:

Succulents of different varieties. Each succulent may vary from pictures shown. Succulents come in 2 ” square pots fully rooted in soil.

WATERING NEEDS | Water 1x/week. During dormancy (winter), 1x every 2 -3 weeks. Completely soak the soil, then dry out completely before watering again. Do not use a spray bottle as water on leaves could cause damage.

FERTILIZING NEEDS | During the growing season, a balanced fertilizer, which has been diluted to 1/4 strength, can be added to the water for each watering.

