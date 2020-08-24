Home Depot takes up to 40% off Kohler bathroom products, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off Kohler bathroom products and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Kohler Alteo 2-handle Bathroom Faucet for $165.39. Regularly around $225, we’ve seen it drop below this price just once before in 2020. With a sleek chrome design, this faucet will bring a new level of design to your space. It’s made for 8-inch widespread setups, which is pretty standard in bathrooms. Home Depot customers have left a collective 4.5/5 star rating. Hit the jump for additional top picks in today’s sale.

Another standout today is the Kohler Single Hole Chrome Bathroom Faucet at $218.62. Regularly $300 or so, today’s deal is the best we can find by around 20%. This model offers a single-handle design, a higher-end premium design, and WaterSense technology, which Kohler says will help cut down on water usage. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Make sure to dive into the rest of Home Depot’s 1-day sale for more deals on Kohler bathroom and kitchen products. You’ll also want to swing by our daily home goods guide for additional markdowns on everyday essentials for your kitchen, outdoor space, and more.

Kohler Alteo features:

With sleek, confident curves inspired by nature, the Alteo faucet collection exudes a self-assured simplicity. Designed to deliver exceptional quality at an approachable price, the Alteo collection features fluid design lines that complement a wide range of decor. Available in a variety of KOHLER finishes to perfectly complementing any decor.

