Cole Haan has hundreds of new markdowns at up to 70% off and free shipping

Cole Haan’s Big Summer Event continues with hundreds of new markdowns at up to 70% off. Prices are as marked. This is a great way to update your shoes with deals on sneakers, dress shoes, loafers, sandals, and more. As always, all orders receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s GrandPrø Rally Laser Cut Sneaker that’s marked down to $90. For comparison, these sneakers were originally priced at $150. This style is a perfect transitional shoe for fall and can easily be paired with shorts, jeans, khakis, or joggers alike. You can choose from five color options and they have an ortho-lite cushioning to promote comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

