Electric guitars up to $1,700 off with deals from $130: Fender, Gibson, more

- Aug. 24th 2020 5:13 pm ET

Guitar Center is now offering the Fender Player Stratocaster Limited-Edition Electric Guitar in black for $574.99 shipped. Regularly $700, today’s deal is $125 in savings and the lowest price we can find. The Player Strat is still listed at $700 on Amazon and Sweetwater. This model features a glossy black finish over a solid Alder body, a 22-fret Maple wood fingerboard, and a 2-point fulcrum tremolo bridge. It sports three Fender single-coil pickups with a 5-way switch to flip between them as well. Rated 4+ stars and be sure to head below for even more guitar deals from $130.

More Electric Guitar Deals:

Use a fraction of your savings to ensure you have some extra guitar strings and picks laying around. You’ll want to check out the brand new AXE I/O SOLO Mac guitar interface and our ongoing Logic Pros series if you get in to Apple’s Logic Pro X production software at all.

More on the Fender Player Stratocaster:

Over the decades, players have been continually inspired by the sound of a Strat. From the clarity of the high end, through the gut punch of the mids and the solid lows, it’s a sound that’s helped define what an electric guitar should be—versatile enough for any style and broad enough for any player to find an individual voice.

