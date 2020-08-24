Get fit while you work: Goplus under desk or standalone treadmills start at $374

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of Goplus treadmills that can go under desk or operate stand-alone starting at $390.98. Free shipping is available for all. That’s 20-25% off for most of these and represent the lowest pandemic prices we’ve seen.

Many of these are 2 in 1 that can act as a 4km/h walking treadmill for a standing desk with a fold up arm that can be used for 12km/h running. They also fit under a couch for easy storage, include Bluetooth speaker and LED Display showing time, speed, distance, and calories. They also come assembled so no assembly required.

Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill features:

Innovative 2-In-1 Folding Treadmill: When The Riser Is Folded, It Can Be Used As A Jogging Machine At A Speed Of 1-4km/H. When The Handrail Is Raised, The Running Speed Is 1-12km/H.

Powerful Quiet Motor And Shock Reduction System: Goplus Treadmill Allows You To Walk Or Run Quietly. With Multi-Layer Shield Design, It’s Shock-Absorbing And Noise-Reducing.

Non-Slip Running Belt And Multifunctional Led Display: The 5-Layer Non-Slip Texture Running Belt Providing A Safe Cushion For Your Knees. The LED Display Shows Time, Speed, Distance And Calories.

Bluetooth Speaker And Remote Control: Connect The Treadmill To Your Phone Through Bluetooth, So You Can Play Music While Exercising. The Remote Control Is Convenient To Adjust The Speed And Stop.

Easy To Move And One-Year Warranty: The Foldable Design And Built-In Transport Wheels Make It Easy To Move And Store. It Has CE, ROHS,CB,EN957,IEC Certifications By SGS.

