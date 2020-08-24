Get fit while you work: Goplus under desk or standalone treadmills start at $374

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of Goplus treadmills that can go under desk or operate stand-alone starting at $390.98. Free shipping is available for all. That’s 20-25% off for most of these and represent the lowest pandemic prices we’ve seen.
Many of these are 2 in 1 that can act as a 4km/h walking treadmill for a standing desk with a fold up arm that can be used for 12km/h running. They also fit under a couch for easy storage, include Bluetooth speaker and LED Display showing time, speed, distance, and calories. They also come assembled so no assembly required.
Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill features:
- Innovative 2-In-1 Folding Treadmill: When The Riser Is Folded, It Can Be Used As A Jogging Machine At A Speed Of 1-4km/H. When The Handrail Is Raised, The Running Speed Is 1-12km/H.
- Powerful Quiet Motor And Shock Reduction System: Goplus Treadmill Allows You To Walk Or Run Quietly. With Multi-Layer Shield Design, It’s Shock-Absorbing And Noise-Reducing.
- Non-Slip Running Belt And Multifunctional Led Display: The 5-Layer Non-Slip Texture Running Belt Providing A Safe Cushion For Your Knees. The LED Display Shows Time, Speed, Distance And Calories.
- Bluetooth Speaker And Remote Control: Connect The Treadmill To Your Phone Through Bluetooth, So You Can Play Music While Exercising. The Remote Control Is Convenient To Adjust The Speed And Stop.
- Easy To Move And One-Year Warranty: The Foldable Design And Built-In Transport Wheels Make It Easy To Move And Store. It Has CE, ROHS,CB,EN957,IEC Certifications By SGS.
