Tools you’ll find only at Home Depot are up to 35% off: RIDGID, RYOBI, move

Home Depot has launched a new sale this week focused on tools you’ll only find at the popular retailer. Free shipping is available on just about everything, otherwise, you can opt for in-store pickup. Headlining is the RIDGID 18V Combo Kit for $329. This robust bundle typically sells for $379. You’re going above the usual drill combo kits we feature from Home Depot with this bundle, instead receiving a power impact driver and hammer drill. These types of tools are great for tackling tough jobs around the house where some extra torque may be required. You’ll receive two 3Ah batteries, a wall charger, and a carrying case with purchase, as well. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks or you can browse through the entire sale here.

Another standout is the RYOBI Cordless Rotary Kit for $109. Originally closer to $200, it typically sells for $175 or so these days. You’ll receive the multi-tool itself, plus various accessories, an 18V battery, and wall charger. With a more or less cordless build, these multi-tools depart from a more burdensome Dremel design which must stay plugged in at all times. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s sale offers plenty of additional deals on top brands like RYOBI, DEWALT, and many others. You can browse through the entire sale on this landing page for additional top picks.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RIDGID 18V Combo Kits feature:

RIDGID introduces the 18-Volt OCTANE Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Combo Kit with Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, (2) OCTANE 3.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag. The 18-Volt OCTANE Brushless Hammer Drill and 6-Mode Impact Driver Kit features high performance brushless motors and advanced electronics that provide Best-in-Class power and intelligence.

