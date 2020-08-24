Upgrade to Philips’ 3200 Auto Espresso Machine + grinder at $150 off today

Best Buy is now offering the Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine (EP3241/54) $649.99 shipped. While temporarily out of stock, you can also lock the same price in at Amazon. Regularly $800 like it still fetches direct, today’s offer is a straight $150 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This automatic coffee machine features a built-in 12-step bean grinder and can brew cappuccino, espresso, latte, macchiato, and americano via simple preset controls on the built-in touch display. Other standout features are the LatteGo milk frother to make your own custom latte art and the ability to brew 5,000 cups of coffee before it needs to be descaled/cleaned. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As expensive as espresso machines can be and as deep of a deal as today’s lead offer is, there are more affordable options out there. If the simple AmazonBasics model won’t cut it at $49, check out the De’Longhi 15 Bar Espresso Machine at $120. It carries solid ratings and will provide your mornings with delicious espresso drinks for a fraction of the price of today’s Philips offer. You won’t get the fancy touch screen or built-in bean grinder, but it’s also over $500 less expensive.

More on the Philips 3200 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine:

Featuring LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever! Easily make delicious coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo creates silky smooth milk froth and cleans up in as little as 15 seconds. The intuitive touch display makes it easy to adjust aroma strength, coffee quantity, and the amount of milk froth. LatteGo is exceptionally easy to clean with just 2 dishwasher safe parts and no tubes. Go up to 5000 cups* without descaling with regular replacement of the AquaClean water filter.

