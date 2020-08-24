Mueller’s LED-equipped glass and steel electric kettle down at $19 (25% off)

Commerce Planet (98% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the Mueller Premium 1500W Electric Kettle for $18.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. And be sure to clip the 5% on-page coupon. Fetching as much as $30 but usually closer to $25 these days, today’s offer is at least 25% off the gong rate and the best we can find. Equipped with LEDs to indicate the kettle is heating up, this model is made of borosilicate glass that “lasts a lifetime” and stainless steel. Features include auto shut-off, a boil-dry safety function, the anti-slip grip handle, cordless pouring, and “Mueller SpeedBoil circuitry [that] will boil the water lightning fast and be ready to use for tea, oatmeal, coffee, pasta, and much more.” Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to the kitchenware category, you can usually find an AmazonBasics variant that is even more affordable. But today’s lead deal is about $7 under the comparable Amazon alternative and carries even better ratings. While you won’t get the fancy LEDs and steel design, you can save even more with the Ovente Electric Hot Water Kettle at $13. It might not look as pretty, but it does carry stellar ratings and will get the job done much the same.

If you’re more of a coffee drinker, check out this deal on Keurig’s space-saving K-Slim Brewer and our latest coffee feature for additional ideas and accessories. Then go hit up our home goods deal hub for a constantly updated string of discounts for around the house.

More on the Mueller Premium 1500W Electric Kettle:

Made with the finest quality Borosilicate Glass, which lasts a lifetime, 304 stainless steel and heat resistant copolyester for the safest, freshest water. A premium long lasting lid that stays shut when it’s supposed to for years to come, unlike the majority of the others on the market. High quality thermostat controller, auto shut-off within 30s after the water is fully boiling. Boil-dry safety feature where it turns off if it detects there is no water inside. Built with a Heat-Resistant Anti-Slip Grip Handle, no worries of it slipping out of your hands or getting burned while holding it.

