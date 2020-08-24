Take your kitchen to the next level: Instant Pot 6-qt. 10-in-1 Multicooker $60

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Instant Pot Aura 6-qt 10-in-1 Multicooker for $59.99 shipped. That’s a tie for all-time low and over 50% of the going $130 list price. This Instant Pot offers 10 functions including Roast, Stew, Bake, Steam, Slow Cook, Sear/Sauté, Rice, Yogurt, Ferment and Warm. Note: this isn’t a pressure cooking version, those can be found starting at $80.
Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 Multicooker features:
- Multi Use Programmable Slow Cooker, 6 Qt; Capacity oval design, ceramic coated non stick aluminum removable cooking pot
- 10 Smart Programs ensure all your favorite dishes are prepared to perfection by simply pushing a button
- Roast, Stew, Bake, Steam, Slow Cook, Sear/Sauté, Rice, Yogurt, Ferment and Warm
- Customize the cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results
- 24 hour ‘Delay Start’ allows you to postpone the cooking start time to have dinner ready when you are
- Automatic Keep Warm function maintains your meal temperature until it is time to serve
- Dishwasher safe cooking pot, lid, steam/roasting rack
