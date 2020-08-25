Today only, get a 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,850 (Refurb, Orig. $2,799)

- Aug. 25th 2020 7:11 am ET

$1,850
0

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,849.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $2,799 but typically is available around $2,200 where still in-stock. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and more. Includes a one-year warranty.

Put your savings to work and grab a USB-C hub to connect all of your legacy devices. This option from Anker delivers four extra ports and offers data-transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. Great for connecting hard drives, printers, and various other peripherals.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. You’ll find a new Amazon all-time low on Apple’s AirPods Pro available there, as well.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 Six-Core
  • 16GB of 2400 MHz RAM | 256GB+ SSD
  • 15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU (4GB GDDR5)
  • True Tone Technology
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0
  • Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$1,850
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Mac Deals

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro to market. At the 13-inch size, Apple has both a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro model. Of course, Apple has plenty of desktop offerings too, including Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro.
woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp