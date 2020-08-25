Aukey’s 3-in-1 dash camera offers multiple recording options at $105 ($45 off)

AukeyDrect via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 1080p Dash Camera for $104.99 shipped with the code NVWTVVQ2 at checkout. Down $45 from its regular going rate, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. This dash camera one-ups the competition by offering a 3-in-1 design. You’ll get the standard forward-facing dash camera like normal, but the other lens can either be mounted to your rear window or inserted into the main housing for an interior view. This can be useful whether you’re an Uber driver or just a concerned parent. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

However, if it’s just a single lens dash camera that you’re after, Aukey has you covered for far less. This 1080p model comes in at under $50 shipped on Amazon. The main thing you’re losing out on is the fact that this model can only record in one direction at a time, while today’s lead deal has two other options for capturing footage.

Whichever you choose, be sure to pick up this 32GB microSD card. Just $7.50 Prime shipped scores you this model from Samsung, which will be great for storing recordings on. Plus, it includes an adapter that makes it easy to transfer footage from the dash camera to your computer.

Aukey 3-in-1 Dash Camera features:

The DRS2 Dual Dash Cameras keep you covered on the road with full HD video monitoring for front and rear view. The rear camera can alternatively be fixed to the front camera and used as a rear-facing interior camera to record in-car video instead

Day or night, AUKEY dash cameras record clear and detailed video. Some rear cameras struggle with the dark spot behind vehicles, but we’ve built an IR (infrared) sensor and two IR LED lights into our rear camera for enhanced nighttime vision

Wider coverage with 170° front and 152° rear fields of view means greater protection. The wide-angle lenses cover more, capturing crucial peripheral action. See it all clearly on the 2” LCD screen with a choice of dual view, front camera view, and rear camera view

