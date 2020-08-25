Garmin’s vívoactive 3 Music falls to a new all-time low at $175 (Reg. $220)

Garmin is offering its vívoactive 3 Music GPS Smartwatch for $174.99 shipped. Down from its $220 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by nearly $25 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Garmin vívoactive 3 Music offers many features that we’ve come to expect from fitness wearables and smartwatches, like heart rate monitoring, step tracking, and much more. Where this model separates itself from the rest is the fact that it offers the ability to store up to 500 songs for offline playback during your workouts or bike rides. Plus, both iOS and Android notifications will be passed through to the watch. With up to 7-days of battery life on a single charge, the vívoactive 3 Music is designed to last all week with you. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more by reading our release coverage.

Ditch the offline music capabilities to save some cash. The standard Garmin vívoactive 3 can be picked up on Amazon for around $162 shipped. It sports many of the same features of today’s lead deal, outside of the 500-song offline listening capability.

When it comes to enjoying tunes while working out, AirPods Pro are probably my favorite option around. Right now they’re at an Amazon low price, which drops it to $220 shipped there. I love AirPods Pro, with its active noise cancellation, easy pairing, and more.

Garmin vívoactive 3 Music GPS Smartwatch features:

Modernize your wrist with this Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music smartwatch. It provides fast and convenient wireless listening without the use of a phone thanks to ample music storage and Bluetooth capabilities. This Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music smartwatch has more than 15 preloaded fitness apps to help track your goals and get you moving.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!