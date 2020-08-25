Upgrade your desktop with G.SKILL’s 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM kit at $100

Newegg is offering G.SKILL’s 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM Kit for $99.99 shipped. Down $10 or more from its regular going rate at Amazon third-parties, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for a similar 32GB kit in quite a while. Whether you’re planning to build a new gaming desktop, or need to upgrade an existing workstation, this is a great choice. With a 3200MHz clock speed, you’ll find that both Intel and Ryzen alike will work well with this RAM. Plus, the built-in heat spreaders will help keep temps down, which improves the efficiency and performance of your memory. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Just need 16GB of RAM? Well, CORSAIR’s Vengeance LPX 3600MHz DDR4 kit is just $69 shipped at Amazon. The main downside here is that you’re only getting 16GB of RAM instead of 32GB. But, the speed is increased, so if your programs aren’t specifically RAM-heavy, you might even see a performance boost here.

Something else every desktop should have is an NVMe drive. WD’s SN550 500GB model offers 2.4GB/s speeds and is just $60 shipped at Amazon. I have the 1TB version of this as the main drive in my gaming desktop and absolutely love it.

G.SKILL 32GB DDR4 RAM features:

Born to outperform, the G.SKILL Ripjaws V series memory modules are great for DIY professionals and power users seeking first-class performance, reliability and overclocking potential from their powerhouses. As the latest addition to the classic Ripjaws family, the Ripjaws V series DDR4 memory delivers cutting-edge performance and maximum compatibility with Intel X99, 100 and 200 series platforms and AMD Ryzen processors. Crafted from the finest components with superior craftsmanship, and through rigorous testing, the Ripjaws V measures up to your performance expectations of every aspect, while the arresting, thermally-optimized heat spreader steals attention. Support for Intel XMP 2.0 makes overclocking a breeze. And multiple vibrant color options offer you the best match to your taste and your rig.

