Honest company products from just $6 Prime shipped at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% off The Honest Company Items and Honest Beauty. One of our top pick from this sale is the 2-Piece Dreamy Lavender Shampoo and Body Wash for $13.59 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $17, that’s the lowest price in nearly 6-months. This body wash and shampoo is tear-free, moisturizing, and made without phthalates, parabens, dyes, or synthetic fragrances. This set would also make an amazing gift idea. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 900 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another notable deal from this sale is the 288-Count Designer Baby Wipes from $13.59. Regularly priced at $19, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over 6-months. The small package has a grab handle for easy access and can easily fit into your purse or diaper bag. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,500 reviews from Amazon customers.

You will also want to check out the Eastbay Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off orders of $49 or more. Inside this sale you can score great deals on Nike, adidas, New Balance, and more.

Our top picks from Honest Company include:

