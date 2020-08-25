Back to school deals discount iPad mini 5 across the board by $50

Amazon is taking up to $50 off various iPad mini 5 models with prices starting at $349.99. Both Wi-Fi and cellular models are included today and you’ll also find this offer over at Best Buy. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, today’s deal matches our previous mention and delivers one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked to date.

With the school year up and running, investing in something like an iPad mini 5 might not be the worst idea. You can score some of Apple’s latest technology in a small form-factor. Notable features include a 7.9-inch Retina display, A12 Bionic chip, Touch ID, and dual 8 and 7MP cameras. Not to mention, up to 10-hours of battery life on a single charge.

Put your savings to work and grab this iPad mini 5 smart case in various colors starting at $15. With 360-degree protection and smart cover functionality, this is an easy way to make sure your iPad stays safe from harm whether you’re at home or on-the-go.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. You’ll find a new Amazon all-time low on Apple’s AirPods Pro available there, as well.

Apple iPad mini 5 features:

7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

