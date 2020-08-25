Ka-Bar’s #1 best-selling Tactical Spork nears 2020 low at $5.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Ka-Bar Tactical Spork for $5.49 Prime shipped. For comparison, it goes for $8.50 direct, and today’s deal is around 15% below its normal rate at Amazon, coming in at $0.50 above its 12-month low there. Whether you’re an avid camper or just someone who wants to keep a tactical spork in your backpack because it sounds cool, this is a great purchase. This kit includes a fork, spoon, and knife, which all combine into a single utensil for easy storage. Plus, it’s made of plastic, which makes it lightweight and easy to carry when you head out camping. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Looking for something a little more budget-focused? Well, the Light My Fire Original Spork BIO is a great option. Amazon has it for $3.50, making it great for those looking to spend less on outfitting their camping gear. The main thing to note here is that it’s not an all-in-one design, as you’ll need to spin it around to switch from spoon to fork. Also, there is no built-in knife, making it a little less functional.

More in need of a handy pocket knife? Kershaw’s mini Cinder Pocket Knife is a great option at $7. We’re also tracking a Kershaw multi-tool at $5, should that fit your needs better.

Ka-Bar Tactical Spork features:

Introducing our new 2 in one multifunction Ka-Bar Tactical Spork perfect for various occasions like camping, hunting and fishing.

Highly recommended sturdy polymer plastic material plastic spork is durable and long lasting making it effective and long lasting.

One of the best feature of camping spork is that it could be separated in half and becomes multifunctional. Pretty cool little setup also contains a pretty decent knife with it.

