Ka-Bar’s #1 best-selling Tactical Spork nears 2020 low at $5.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Ka-Bar Tactical Spork for $5.49 Prime shipped. For comparison, it goes for $8.50 direct, and today’s deal is around 15% below its normal rate at Amazon, coming in at $0.50 above its 12-month low there. Whether you’re an avid camper or just someone who wants to keep a tactical spork in your backpack because it sounds cool, this is a great purchase. This kit includes a fork, spoon, and knife, which all combine into a single utensil for easy storage. Plus, it’s made of plastic, which makes it lightweight and easy to carry when you head out camping. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.
Looking for something a little more budget-focused? Well, the Light My Fire Original Spork BIO is a great option. Amazon has it for $3.50, making it great for those looking to spend less on outfitting their camping gear. The main thing to note here is that it’s not an all-in-one design, as you’ll need to spin it around to switch from spoon to fork. Also, there is no built-in knife, making it a little less functional.
More in need of a handy pocket knife? Kershaw’s mini Cinder Pocket Knife is a great option at $7. We’re also tracking a Kershaw multi-tool at $5, should that fit your needs better.
Ka-Bar Tactical Spork features:
- Introducing our new 2 in one multifunction Ka-Bar Tactical Spork perfect for various occasions like camping, hunting and fishing.
- Highly recommended sturdy polymer plastic material plastic spork is durable and long lasting making it effective and long lasting.
- One of the best feature of camping spork is that it could be separated in half and becomes multifunctional. Pretty cool little setup also contains a pretty decent knife with it.
