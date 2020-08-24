Kershaw’s mini Cinder Pocket Knife now just over $7 at Amazon (30% off), more

Amazon is now offering the Kershaw Cinder Pocket Knife for $7.22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $10 or so over the last year on Amazon, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and is the lowest we can find. Ideal for your everyday carry, this model sports a 1.4-inch stainless steel blade with an upswept tip that’s great for “opening packages, cutting zip-ties, breaking down boxes, removing bottle caps,” and much more. It has a steel frame, glass filled nylon handle, and a handy lanyard hole for clipping it to your pocket, keychain, or bag. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

We also spotted the Kershaw PT-1 (8800X) Compact Keychain Multifunction Tool down at $5.09 Prime shipped on Amazon. Regularly $8, it fetches closer to $7 these days and is now matching the lowest we have tracked int he last year on Amazon. If you’re looking for a mini multi-tool to keep on your person as opposed to the knife above, the PT-1 is a great alternative. The stainless steel tool features a bottle opener, flathead screwdriver tip, and mini pry bar to go along with its 4+ star rating.

But for even more multi-tool suggestions starting from $5, be sure to visit our latest roundup for options from Kershaw, Leatherman, and more. For all of your full-size tool needs, hit up the ongoing Home Depot Labor Day sale, this morning’s RIDGID and RYOBI event, and our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Kershaw Cinder Pocket Knife:

1.4-inch upswept tip blade is made of high-performance 3Cr13 stainless steel with good corrosion resistance

Compact handle features glass filled nylon scales over a steel frame with easy access to the liner lock

Capable of accomplishing many everyday basic tasks including, opening packages, cutting zip-ties, breaking down boxes, removing bottle caps, stripping small wire and more

Compact design is easily carried in pockets, purses, backpacks, briefcases, emergency kits, on lanyards or on key chains

