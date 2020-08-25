Logitech G, the gaming division of Logitech, announced today an all-new lineup of “vibrant gaming gear” which includes a headset, two mice, and keyboard, all coming in unique colors with add-ons to allow expression of individual style. Pricing for the Logitech G Color Collection starts as low as $10, and as part of the announcement, you’ll also find kits to help make your existing gear even more playful and fun.

Logitech G733 wireless gaming headset comes in multiple colors

Logitech G’s headlining product here is the G733 gaming headset. It’s fully wireless and you’ll find four vibrant colors available here: lilac, blue, black, and white. Each headset has a reversible band, which can be swapped out for another color, and there are even RGB lights that run down the front of the headset. Colorful ear cups adorn the side of the Logitech G733 wireless gaming headset, and it’ll become the centerpiece of your stream or gaming setup.

While the headset bands being released are exclusive to the G733, Logitech is also launching a lineup of microphone covers that slip over any of its boom mics to add a bit of flair and expression to your existing headset.

G305 and G203 mice offer a colorful experience

As part of the Logitech G Color Collection, you’ll also find two mice being offered, the G305 wireless and G203 Lightsync. Both come in the same lilac, blue, black, and white colors that the G733 headset is offered in. There’s also RGB LEDs built into both mice, which allows you to further customize the look of your setup to fit a specific theme.

Logitech’s G915 TLK offers a premium build and sleek design

The Logitech G915 TKL is a high-end gaming keyboard that offers a tenkeyless design. You’ll only find two colors here, black and white, though the keys have individually addressable LEDs for unique styling. There’s a steel and clean look here, and the low-profile build “takes gaming keyboards to the next dimension.” If you’re wanting to round out your expressive setup, Logitech’s G915 TKL is a fantastic keyboard to pick up.

Pricing and availability

The Logitech G733 Wireless Gaming Headset will retail for $129.99, while the additional bands will cost $9.99 each and bring five extra options. The mic covers come in a set of five for $9.99, as well.

The G305 wireless gaming mouse will cost $59.99, while the wired G203 Lightspeed will run you $39.99. And, finally, the G915 TKL gaming keyboard will set you back $229.99. All of these products are expected to be available in September and are ready for pre-order now.

