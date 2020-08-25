Nordstrom Rack’s TUMI Event takes up to 60% off luggage, accessories, more

Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 60% off TUMI luggage, MacBook backpacks, briefcases, and accessories. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. If you have a trip planned or looking for a gift for a traveler, the International 22-inch Hardside Luggage is a great option. The hardside design helps to keep your essentials safe and the spinner wheels make it easy to commute. It’s currently marked down to $330 and originally was priced at $550. This suitcase also has a spacious interior to hold all of your items as well as a garment strap. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from TUMI and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Another notable deal is the Nickerson 3-Pocket Expandable Backpack that can easily hold your 15-inch MacBook. Originally priced at $395, however during the sale you can find it for $275. The backpack has cushioned straps for added comfort and an array of pockets to organize.

Our top picks from TUMI include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!