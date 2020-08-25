NZXT, a fan-favorite around here, is introducing an all-new lineup to its BLD series of custom computers: the Starter PC. Offering three different configurations, prices start at $699 for these computers and offer a compelling alternative for those who have wanted to ditch consoles but aren’t ready to build their own desktop yet. Each computer is customizable after you purchase, giving you the ability to upgrade as time goes on, so you’re not locked into a single hardware configuration.

NZXT Starter PC offers great value at $699

When you look at what it would cost to build a similar PC, well, it’s…actually more than what NZXT charges for its Starter PC. The NZXT Starter PC includes the NZXT H510 case, the Intel Core i3-9100F processor, Deepcool Gamma GTE V2 cooler, NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, an EVGA 450W Bronze power supply, MSI’s B365 Mortar mATX motherboard, APG GAMMIX D10 8GB DDR4 3000MHz RAM, a 512GB Intel 600p M.2 SSD, Windows 10 Home, and an MSI dual-band Wi-Fi adapter. If you were to purchase all of this yourself, you’d be sitting right at around $745 in parts. Yeah, that’s right, NZXT is charging $699 for the same computer that you could build at home for $750. For pre-built systems, it’s unheard of to get them at a lower cost than what you could build it for, especially when it comes with a 2-year warranty.

The specs here aren’t killer, and they’re not going to play Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 at 4K ultra 144Hz, but, for those on tighter budgets, it’ll do quite well. NZXT went as far as to provide us with real-world numbers as to what you can expect when it comes to gaming with this computer. Leave of Legends will deliver around 161FPS, CS:GO around 181FPS, and Fortnite should hit 67FPS. You should be able to play Fortnite at 1080p on high settings and achieve 67FPS with this rig, which is really awesome when you consider its cost compared to buying a console.

Upgrading to the NZXT Starter Plus PC offers increased performance

If getting an entry-level PC isn’t exactly what you’re after, but you’re working on a tighter budget, the NZXT Starter Plus PC is a great choice. Instead of an i3 and GTX 1650, you’ll find the Intel i5-9400F processor and GX 1660 graphics card here, alongside a 500W Bronze power supply. Also housed in the NZXT h510 case with the Deepcool Gammaxx GTE V2 cooler, you’ll find a similar B365 motherboard, while NZXT has upgraded the RAM to Team T-FORCE Vulcan Z 16GB 3200MHz DDR4. Just like the Starter PC, Intel’s 600P 512GB SSD and MSI’s Wi-Fi adapter is also present. Coming in at $899, this desktop is a great option for those after a bit more performance.

Given the better specs here, NZXT says that at 1080p high settings, League of Legends will run at 176FPS, CS:GO at 195FPS, and Fortnite at 83FPS, giving a notable and substantial increase in capability here.

Take it to the next level with NZXT Starter Pro Plus

If the Starter or Starter Plus PCs won’t cut it for you, well, that’s where the Starter Pro Plus comes in. You’ll find very little change here, but the main differences are an upgrade to the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and the Intel 665p 1TB M.2 SSD. While this might not seem like a major change, it pushes the boundaries of what you can play a bit further.

League of Legends will run at 184FPS, CS:GO at 214FPS, and most importantly, Fortnite should be able to hit over 100FPS, with NZXT claiming to see 101 frames with these specs. At $999, there is minimal cost increase here over the NZXT Starter Plus while you’ll see quite a bit of in-game enhancements.

Availability

You’ll be able to order NZXT’s Starter, Starter Plus, and Starter Pro Plus BLD PCs beginning today with prices from $699.

9to5Toys’ take

If you’re wanting to upgrade to a better gaming setup than what consoles can offer, NZXT’s latest Starter PCs are a great choice. While we’re going to see new console generations drop this holiday with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, there’s just something about a PC that’s entirely different. PCs can be upgraded as time goes on, you’ll be able to enjoy the same titles and peripherals for many years with things rarely becoming outdated, and the device is multi-purpose as it can function as a school computer, work machine, and gaming rig all-in-one.

NZXT’s Starter PC lineup offers unmatched affordability and even beats building it yourself, which is something that’s hard to do. If you’re in the market for a new gaming setup of any kind, NZXT’s Starter PCs should absolutely be at the top of your list.

