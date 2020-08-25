Old Navy offers thousands of deals from $5: Jeans, shirts, more

- Aug. 25th 2020 11:41 am ET

Old Navy’s Flash Sale is offering thousands of deals sitewide from $5. Prices are as marked. This sale is a perfect way to update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, t-shirts, chino pants, jackets, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Straight Rigid Jeans for $15, which originally were priced at $35. These jeans are nice for everyday wear and they’re available in two wash options. With over 2,000 reviews, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout from this sale is the Twill Utility Cut-Off Jacket that’s also on sale for $28. To compare, this jacket was originally priced at $45. It’s a perfect style to wear with dresses, tops, sweaters, and more. Plus, the cut-off design is very trendy.

Our top picks for women include:

Best Fashion Deals

Old Navy

