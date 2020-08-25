Old Navy offers thousands of deals from $5: Jeans, shirts, more

Old Navy’s Flash Sale is offering thousands of deals sitewide from $5. Prices are as marked. This sale is a perfect way to update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, t-shirts, chino pants, jackets, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Straight Rigid Jeans for $15, which originally were priced at $35. These jeans are nice for everyday wear and they’re available in two wash options. With over 2,000 reviews, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Built-In Flex Modern Jogger Pants $30 (Orig. $40)
- Straight Rigid Jeans $15 (Orig. $35)
- Soft-Washed V-Neck Tee $8 (Orig. $13)
- Slim Ultimate Built-In Flex Chinos $25 (Orig. $50)
- Linen-Blend Short-Sleeve Shirt $15 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Another standout from this sale is the Twill Utility Cut-Off Jacket that’s also on sale for $28. To compare, this jacket was originally priced at $45. It’s a perfect style to wear with dresses, tops, sweaters, and more. Plus, the cut-off design is very trendy.
Our top picks for women include:
- Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt $20 (Orig. $30)
- Twill Utility Cut-Off Jacket $28 (Orig. $45)
- Slim-Fit Rib-Knit Tee $10 (Orig. $17)
- Straight-Leg Sweatpants $15 (Orig. $30)
- Sculpt Rockstar Pull-On Jeggings $25 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
