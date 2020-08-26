Amazon’s Fossil hybrid smartwatch discounts start at $62 (Up to 48% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve found several Fossil hybrid smartwatches up to 48% off. Our top pick is the Fossil Commuter Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $62 shipped. That’s $57 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish timepiece looks like a watch while tacking on smartwatch capabilities like smartphone notifications, activity tracking, sleep monitoring, and the list goes on. Since it’s hybrid, you won’t have to worry about charging. Instead you’ll simply need to replace a coin cell battery once a year, yielding a simpler usage experience. Its case size measures 42mm and is water-resistant in depths of up to 100-feet. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find even more Fossil hybrid smartwatches on sale.

More Fossil smartwatches on sale:

Oh, and in case you missed it, gaming fans now have a new way to show off their enthusiasm for Street Fighter with a new Seiko watch collection. There are a total of six models, each of which is inspired by one of the game’s central characters. These include Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken, Guile, Blanka, and Zangief. A limited number of each unit will be manufactured, making these timepieces even more intriguing. Head over to our release coverage to learn more.

Fossil Commuter Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Looks like a watch, acts like a smartwatch. Smartphone notifications, activity tracking, custom goal setting, sleep monitoring, customizable buttons & automatic time zone updates

Charging not required, estimated 12 months battery life based on usage; a gentle buzz lets you know when you receive a smartphone notification: texts, calls and updates

Case size: 42mm; Band size: 22mm; imported; water resistant to 100ft (30m); stainless steel case with genuine dark brown leather band; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands

