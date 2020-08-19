When it comes to watches, the Seiko brand has been alive and kicking since 1881. Fast forward almost 140-years and you’ve got a respectable mid-range lineup that can hold its own in the watch category. This is only bolstered by the its upcoming Seiko Street Fighter V collection, which will officially join its Seiko 5 Sports line. There are a total of six models, each of which is inspired by one of the game’s central characters. Those who made the cut include Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken, Guile, Blanka, and Zangief. Continue reading to learn more.

Seiko Street Fighter V watch collection shines spotlight on six characters

With six models in store, the Seiko Street Fighter V series only delivers a timepiece for a fraction of the game’s characters. The first offering represents Ryu and sports a colorway that’s inspired by his uniform. The bezel intentionally ships with scratch marks that symbolize the tough training that Ryu has endured.

Next up we have the Chun-Li model. Once again, it stays true to the players outfit, with a blue dial and gold accents. Sharp indexes at the 6 and 9 o’clock positions are inspired by Chun-Li’s spiked bracelets. Ken’s watch takes into account not only the character’s costume, but also his blond hair. Guile, Blanka, and Zangief all follow a similar pattern with styles largely based on the appearance of each player.

No matter which model you choose, the back casing will be inscribed with the controller command for their special move. Only 9,999 of each watch will be produced, yielding a total of just under 60,000 timepieces. To validate this limit, the serial number printed on the back will be between 0001/9999 and 9999/9999.

Pricing and availability

The Seiko Street Fighter V watch collection is slated for a September release. A specific launch date is still up in the air, as is the case with pricing information. Most of Seiko’s watches are sold for between $200 to $350, so we anticipate pricing to be in this ballpark, if not more given the collector’s aspect surrounding this launch. It’s unclear if this lineup will be sold solely by Seiko or through some of its partners.

9to5Toys’ Take

The new Seiko Street Fighter V is not the only game-themed watch release we’ve seen this year. A Timex PAC-MAN watch was made widely available last month because it turned out to be a hit, a fate that could also ring true for Seiko, but only time will tell.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!