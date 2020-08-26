Amazon Rivet sale takes hundreds off sofas, loveseats, more, priced from $101

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a large selection of Rivet seating deals discounted as low as $101. Our favorite from the bunch is Amazon’s Rivet Cove Mid-Century Modern Sofa for $715.45 shipped. That’s $385 off what it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $75. This fashionable sofa is bound to make a great addition to almost any space. It boasts clean lines and a solid wood frame that helps make this piece an investment that’s bound to last and look great for years to come. Assembly is easy and estimated to take 15-minutes or less. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Amazon Rivet seating solutions on sale.

More Amazon Rivet seating deals:

Now that you’ve got a comfortable place to sit, it’s time to level up the coziness of your space. Grabbing a discounted De’Longhi 1,500W Radiant Heater is a great way to do this. It has a thermostat and is powerful enough to heat up an entire room. Pricing has fallen to $130, which is $30 off what you’d typically have to spend.

Amazon Rivet Cove Sofa features:

Solid wood frame and legs; leather upholstery

Add style when you add extra seating with this gorgeous modern sofa.

Tufting on the seat and back cushions adds elegance to this modern sofa.

Assemble in 15 minutes or less

Wipe clean with a soft, dry cloth.

Free returns for 30 days. 1-year warranty.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!