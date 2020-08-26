Amazon Rivet sale takes hundreds off sofas, loveseats, more, priced from $101

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a large selection of Rivet seating deals discounted as low as $101. Our favorite from the bunch is Amazon’s Rivet Cove Mid-Century Modern Sofa for $715.45 shipped. That’s $385 off what it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $75. This fashionable sofa is bound to make a great addition to almost any space. It boasts clean lines and a solid wood frame that helps make this piece an investment that’s bound to last and look great for years to come. Assembly is easy and estimated to take 15-minutes or less. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Amazon Rivet seating solutions on sale.
More Amazon Rivet seating deals:
- Cove Modern Accent Chair: $463 (Reg. $625)
- Aiden Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair: $403 (Reg. $530)
- Huxley Mid-Century Accent Chair: $300 (Reg. $530)
- Sloane Mid-Century Modern Loveseat: $417 (Reg. $650)
- Cove Mid-Century Modern Sofa: $525 (Reg. $700)
- Rivet Aiden Accent Chair: $678 (Reg. $875)
- Berkshire Mid-Century Modern Sofa: $597 (Reg. $850)
- Brooke Mid-Century Modern Sofa: $593 (Reg. $815)
- Cove Modern Tufted Loveseat: $701 (Reg. $1,025)
- Mid-Century Modern Bar Stool: $101 (Reg. $150)
- Isabelle Mid-Century Modern Loveseat: $294 (Reg. $550)
- View all…
Now that you’ve got a comfortable place to sit, it’s time to level up the coziness of your space. Grabbing a discounted De’Longhi 1,500W Radiant Heater is a great way to do this. It has a thermostat and is powerful enough to heat up an entire room. Pricing has fallen to $130, which is $30 off what you’d typically have to spend.
Amazon Rivet Cove Sofa features:
- Solid wood frame and legs; leather upholstery
- Add style when you add extra seating with this gorgeous modern sofa.
- Tufting on the seat and back cushions adds elegance to this modern sofa.
- Assemble in 15 minutes or less
- Wipe clean with a soft, dry cloth.
- Free returns for 30 days. 1-year warranty.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!