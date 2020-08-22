De’Longhi 1,500W Radiant Heater has a thermostat, more: $130 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is offering the De’Longhi Full-Room Radiant Heater for $129.95 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within $11 of the lowest price we have tracked in all of 2020. De’Longhi’s heater features a durable, maintenance-free design that’s ready to heat up an entire room. This is thanks to its 1500-watts of heating power for quiet, full-room comfort. A digital thermostat allows you to set and forget a desired temperature. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Your new heater will look great next to Walker Edison’s Industrial Glass Coffee Table. It just received a $45 discount, allowing you to scoop it up for $190 at Amazon. This stylish furniture piece boasts a tempered glass surface, wire basket for storage, and a wooden shelf underneath.

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget to peek at Rivet’s Jaxon Large Side Table at under $41. This is a deal that slashes an impressive 55% off today’s spending. It boasts a streamlined design that will help modernize a bedroom, living room, or office. Wood used across the top has knots, splits, color variations, repair patches, and other imperfections, giving it a natural look and feel.

DeLonghi Full-Room Radiant Heater features:

Durable & maintenance-free: Patented, high-quality steel assembly and the permanently-sealed oil reservoir never needs refilling

Radiant Heat: 1500 watts of heating power for quiet, full room comfort

Personalized comfort: Customize to your heating needs with an adjustable thermostat and three heat settings.

