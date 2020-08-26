Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Callaway, more

- Aug. 26th 2020 8:40 am ET

0

Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, Callaway, Columbia, The North Face, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the adidas Club 1/4 Zip Pullover that’s priced from $25. To compare, this jacket was originally priced at $75. This is a great options for fall golfing events, causal outings, and more. It can easily be worn with shorts, joggers, khakis, or jeans alike too. This pullover is also available in four versatile color options and rated 4.6/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Plus, if you’re looking for a full jacket you can also find the adidas Softshell Golf style for just $43. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

