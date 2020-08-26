Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Callaway, more

Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, Callaway, Columbia, The North Face, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the adidas Club 1/4 Zip Pullover that’s priced from $25. To compare, this jacket was originally priced at $75. This is a great options for fall golfing events, causal outings, and more. It can easily be worn with shorts, joggers, khakis, or jeans alike too. This pullover is also available in four versatile color options and rated 4.6/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Plus, if you’re looking for a full jacket you can also find the adidas Softshell Golf style for just $43. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Columbia Thistletown Henley Shirt $10 (Orig. $36)
- adidas Club 1/4 Zip Pullover $25 (Orig. $75)
- Nike Sportswear Optic Pullover $25 (Orig. $65)
- adidas Softshell Golf Jacket $43 (Orig. $100)
- The North Face Heavyweight Joggers $35 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- adidas Swift Run Shoes $48 (Orig. $85)
- Nike Zoom Winflo 6 Shoes $60 (Orig. $90)
- adidas Edge Lux 3 Shoes $33 (Orig. $85)
- Patgonia Down With It Jacket $100 (Orig. $199)
- NikeCourt Dri-Fit Skort $23 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!