Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster sees first discount to $30 shipped

- Aug. 26th 2020 4:07 pm ET

Amazon is offering its Fire TV Blaster for $29.99 shipped. Down from $35, today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Launched late last year, the Fire TV Blaster is designed to work with your existing Fire TV and Alexa devices to command TVs and soundbars that otherwise wouldn’t have voice controls. It does this by repeating the IR sequence required by your devices to control them, something standard streaming media players aren’t capable of. This can be useful if your TV doesn’t support CEC or if your soundbar isn’t ARC-compatible. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 50% of shoppers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re just wanting to extend an IR signal from one device to another, check out this USB-powered option for around $10 Prime shipped. It isn’t compatible with voice commands but you’ll find that it does the trick at making your IR blast reach areas otherwise not possible.

For those who have CEC- and ARC-compatible TVs and soundbars, be sure to check out the Roku Premiere. It’s down to $30 shipped right now and delivers a full smart TV experience at the same cost of today’s lead deal. Just know that it doesn’t repeat IR signals, meaning your TV will need to work with CEC or ARC if you want control over your whole home theater.

Fire TV Blaster features:

  • Requires Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV (3rd Gen) and any Echo smart speaker or smart display.
  • ‘Alexa, turn on the TV.’ — Fire TV Blaster lets you use your voice to easily turn your TV on or off—even from across the room.
  • ‘Alexa, turn up volume on soundbar.’ — Turn up the volume or mute your compatible TV or soundbar.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
