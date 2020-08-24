Roku’s Premiere 4K HDR streamer upgrades your home theater from $28.50

Staples is offering the Roku Premiere 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $29.99 shipped. Also available direct from Roku, Best Buy, Office Depot, and Target, where RedCard members will be able to score the Roku Premiere at $28.49 shipped. Normally selling for $39, today’s deal matches our last mention and outside of the RedCard discount, comes within $1 of its all-time low. The Roku Premiere offers true 4K HDR playback, delivering a high-quality smart home theater experience on a budget. You’ll be able to stream Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, and much more through this tiny device. Whether your TV lacks built-in smarts or you’re just wanting a simplified experience, this is a great option thanks to the built-in shortcut buttons for popular streaming services. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 20,000 at Amazon.

Today’s deal is among the best pricing that you’ll find for a streaming media player, let alone one that has 4K capabilities. For comparison, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K goes for $50 and the refurbished HD model is $35 right now there.

Looking to further upgrade your home theater? Well, we’re currently tracking up to $800 off LG’s 2020 lineup of 4K OLED AirPlay 2-enabled TVs. Pricing starts at $1,497 and these are worthy of any high-end home theater.

Roku Premiere features:

Watch old and new favorites with this Roku Premiere streaming player. Designed for Ultra HD and 4K TVs, it provides access to high-quality content across most popular streaming channels, and the unbiased search helps you find content quickly. This Roku Premiere streaming player supports 802.b/g/n Wi-Fi for stable high-bandwidth streaming.

