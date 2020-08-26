GAP’s Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off jeans, t-shirts, jackets, and more

The GAP Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off original prices with promo code SURPRISE at checkout. This sale is a perfect way to update your wardrobe with hundreds of deals on jeans, t-shirts, outerwear, shorts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Easy Taper Jeans for men. The light wash of this denim is flattering and very on-trend for this season. It also has a perfect hem for rolling and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Best of all, they’re currently marked down to just $20 and originally were priced at $70. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

