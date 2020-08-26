iSmartAlarm offers an 8-piece smart home security bundle at over $100 off

Amazon is offering the iSmartAlarm Deluxe Home Security Package for $98.77 shipped. Down from its lofty going rate of $200 or more, today’s deal beats our last mention and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this kit consists of eight pieces that offer support for both iOS and Android apps. Inside that app, you can arm/disarm, get alerts to activity, and much more. The kit itself has a hub, two remotes, four door and window sensors, alongside a motion detector for a well-rounded experience. Plus, there are no monthly fees associated with this alarm system. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

Given how much you’re saving, why not put a bit of that extra cash toward an additional motion sensor? This will help further expand your system’s capabilities and will cost just $30 more at Amazon.

Prefer a more well-known name-brand for your security needs? Well, Ring’s latest alarm systems are on sale from $160 right now. You’ll find several different configurations available here, but most have the option of picking up a free Echo Dor on top of the standard discount.

iSmartAlarm Security System features:

iOS and Android smartphone enabled home security system for standard homes

No monthly fees, no contracts required

Free phone alerts, text message alerts, push notifications and email alerts when the system is set off

Do-it-yourself (DIY), Self-monitored and self-controlled product

Easy to add on Door/Window Sensors, Motion Sensors, iCamera and Smart Switch

