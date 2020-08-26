iSmartAlarm offers an 8-piece smart home security bundle at over $100 off

Amazon is offering the iSmartAlarm Deluxe Home Security Package for $98.77 shipped. Down from its lofty going rate of $200 or more, today’s deal beats our last mention and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this kit consists of eight pieces that offer support for both iOS and Android apps. Inside that app, you can arm/disarm, get alerts to activity, and much more. The kit itself has a hub, two remotes, four door and window sensors, alongside a motion detector for a well-rounded experience. Plus, there are no monthly fees associated with this alarm system. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.
Given how much you’re saving, why not put a bit of that extra cash toward an additional motion sensor? This will help further expand your system’s capabilities and will cost just $30 more at Amazon.
Prefer a more well-known name-brand for your security needs? Well, Ring’s latest alarm systems are on sale from $160 right now. You’ll find several different configurations available here, but most have the option of picking up a free Echo Dor on top of the standard discount.
iSmartAlarm Security System features:
- iOS and Android smartphone enabled home security system for standard homes
- No monthly fees, no contracts required
- Free phone alerts, text message alerts, push notifications and email alerts when the system is set off
- Do-it-yourself (DIY), Self-monitored and self-controlled product
- Easy to add on Door/Window Sensors, Motion Sensors, iCamera and Smart Switch
