iSmartAlarm offers an 8-piece smart home security bundle at over $100 off

- Aug. 26th 2020 12:06 pm ET

Get this deal
$200+ $99
0

Amazon is offering the iSmartAlarm Deluxe Home Security Package for $98.77 shipped. Down from its lofty going rate of $200 or more, today’s deal beats our last mention and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this kit consists of eight pieces that offer support for both iOS and Android apps. Inside that app, you can arm/disarm, get alerts to activity, and much more. The kit itself has a hub, two remotes, four door and window sensors, alongside a motion detector for a well-rounded experience. Plus, there are no monthly fees associated with this alarm system. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

Given how much you’re saving, why not put a bit of that extra cash toward an additional motion sensor? This will help further expand your system’s capabilities and will cost just $30 more at Amazon.

Prefer a more well-known name-brand for your security needs? Well, Ring’s latest alarm systems are on sale from $160 right now. You’ll find several different configurations available here, but most have the option of picking up a free Echo Dor on top of the standard discount.

iSmartAlarm Security System features:

  • iOS and Android smartphone enabled home security system for standard homes
  • No monthly fees, no contracts required
  • Free phone alerts, text message alerts, push notifications and email alerts when the system is set off
  • Do-it-yourself (DIY), Self-monitored and self-controlled product
  • Easy to add on Door/Window Sensors, Motion Sensors, iCamera and Smart Switch

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$200+ $99
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
iSmartAlarm

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide