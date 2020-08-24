Amazon’s all-new Ring Alarm systems are 20% off with prices starting at $160

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its all-new Ring Alarm smart home security systems starting at $159.99 shipped for the 5-piece kit. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is still one of the first discounts we’ve seen, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. As one of the latest releases in Ring’s arsenal of home security offerings, its Alarm system delivers a keypad, siren, and range extender, as well as a contact sensor and motion detector. New additions to the platform include one-touch buttons for summoning medical or fire assistance alongside entirely redesigned sensors and accessories. You’ll still benefit from Alexa voice control and integration with the larger Ring ecosystem. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Those that need more coverage than offered by the lead deal are also in luck, as Amazon is discounting some higher-end Ring Alarm bundles, as well. There’s still 20% in savings to be had like the kit mentioned above, with the 8-piece set going for $199.99. It includes the same gear as noted before, but with three additional contact sensors. And if that’s not cutting it, there are other bundles on sale worth diving into right here.

While we’re talking home security upgrades, the discounts we spotted over the weekend on Ring’s latest Video Doorbells are still on-going, with prices starting at $80. Those offers are now being joined by the Blink Mini Indoor Smart Camera at $30, as well as everything else you’ll find in our smart home guide.

All-new Ring Alarm features:

A great fit for condos and apartments, this kit includes one base station, one keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector, and one range extender. Put whole-home security at your fingertips with Ring Alarm, a do-it-yourself alarm system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring for $10/month. Voted #1 for Customer Satisfaction with DIY Home Security Systems by JD Power, this award-winning system now includes a more intuitive keypad with emergency buttons and smaller contact sensors to seamlessly blend into your home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!