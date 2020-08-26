This 2-pack of LITOM solar LED lights illuminate your yard for just $6 each

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LITOM Solar LED Lights for $11.99 Prime shipped with the code T4WPPK46 at checkout. Down from $22, today’s deal saves nearly 50% and is among the best deals we’ve tracked. Offering built-in motion detection, these lights will turn on when someone walks in front of them and wait at least 30-seconds before powering down. This provides illumination when you need it without sacrificing precious battery life. During the day, the built-in solar panel will charge the light up, making sure it’s ready to go all night long. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t want to drill holes into your house to mount the above lights, we’ve got a solution. Gorilla Tape is designed to be used both inside and out, offering up to 60-pounds of holding capability. For just $10.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase that makes installation super simple.

Be sure to swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for other energy-saving tips and deals. Today, we’re tracking a 12-pack of can-less LED lights on sale for $73 shipped, plus much more.

LITOM Solar LED Light features:

Wider Angle & Larger Coverage: Equipped with 60 upgraded high power LEDs & 270° wide lighting angle, LITOM solar lights can provide excellent brightness and larger illumination coverage to light up a yard of 172 ft². Ideal for front door, back yard, garage, driveway, deck, pathway, porch, patio, pool, garden, etc.

High Efficient Solar Panel: LITOM solar motion sensor wall lights adopt advanced mono-crystalline silicon solar panel, and achieve a photoelectric conversion rate of up to 20.5% (converting sunlight into electricity during the day), which is 10% more efficient than other polysilicon solar panels.

REAL IP67 Waterproof Grade: Over 70% outdoor solar lights inactivity is due to Internal Water-intake. Through the authoritative inspection, LITOM solar lights have realized IP67 waterproof technology without false propaganda (Standard for IP67: can be completely immersed in the water for over half an hour, excellent without damage). LITOM solar lights can withstand all kinds of extreme weather conditions, even in heavy rain, snowstorm, can light up your way home all the year!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!